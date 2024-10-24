NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 181,613 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

