NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 4,298,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.