NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.69 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

