Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $749.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

