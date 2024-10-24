National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 115807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

National Vision Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in National Vision by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 37.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 197.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in National Vision by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Vision by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

