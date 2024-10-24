National Bank Financial Forecasts Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.76.

ELD stock opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$13.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.09.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

