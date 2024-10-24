NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 43,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRA

NanoXplore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.47 million, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.37 million. Research analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.