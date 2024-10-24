Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Mullen Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
