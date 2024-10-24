Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.29 on Thursday, hitting $364.34. 851,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,075.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,075.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $7,572,755. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

