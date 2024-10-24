Morgan Stanley Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

