Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GTLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.60. 84,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

