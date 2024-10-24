Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 651 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Balchem worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Balchem by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.87. 5,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

