Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,059. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Rambus’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

