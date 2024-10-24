Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 123,703 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,703 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 257,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,768. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

