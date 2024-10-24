Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the period. Verona Pharma accounts for 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Verona Pharma worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $511,128.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,973,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,202,896.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $511,128.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,973,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,202,896.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,752.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,268 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.96. 53,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,414. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $35.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

