Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

PFE opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of -481.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

