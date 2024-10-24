Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Major Shareholder Buys $100,002.50 in Stock

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Yogi Spence acquired 11,765 shares of Montana Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $100,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,161. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Montana Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

About Montana Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.