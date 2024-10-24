Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.34. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

