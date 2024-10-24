MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $227.20 and last traded at $227.05, with a volume of 3356042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1,031.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

