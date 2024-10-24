MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. 1,424,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 676,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

