MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,734 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

