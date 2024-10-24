MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.21 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,459,819 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

