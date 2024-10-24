MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SMH opened at $249.01 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.