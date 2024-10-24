MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMH opened at $249.01 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.