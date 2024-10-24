MetFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.29 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. MetFi has a market cap of $68.29 million and $108,640.54 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00243572 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,809,200 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.36342192 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $165,368.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

