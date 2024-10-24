Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 46817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTA shares. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.17.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Molyneux bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,863. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

