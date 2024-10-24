Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 36,432 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $986.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.