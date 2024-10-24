Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Mega Matrix Stock Performance
About Mega Matrix
Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Matrix
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.