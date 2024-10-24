Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Shares Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$66.68 and last traded at C$66.68. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$78.99.

Medartis Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.96.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

