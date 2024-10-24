McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $501.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.