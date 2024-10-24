McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $501.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

