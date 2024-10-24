McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 270,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,245. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

