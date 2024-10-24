McAdam LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $385.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

