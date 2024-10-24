McAdam LLC Sells 28,601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RSPH opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $990.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

