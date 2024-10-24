McAdam LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,802 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FNDE stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

