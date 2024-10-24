McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

