McAdam LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

