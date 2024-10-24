McAdam LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,597 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $38,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

