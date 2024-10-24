McAdam LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. McAdam LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.