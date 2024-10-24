McAdam LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $472.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

