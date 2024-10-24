Mason & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. 1,468,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

