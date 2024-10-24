Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 46,010 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 750,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,189. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.