Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Trading Up 15.1% – Here’s Why

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was up 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

