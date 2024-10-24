Manta Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $280.07 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $280.07 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manta Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00240480 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,086,498 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 380,086,498.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.7467755 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $31,190,792.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.