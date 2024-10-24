Manta Network (MANTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.06 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $282.15 million and $31.06 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,086,498 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 380,086,498.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.75741759 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $31,634,763.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

