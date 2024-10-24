Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 44,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

