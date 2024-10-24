Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.81, but opened at $82.34. Logitech International shares last traded at $82.49, with a volume of 1,291,245 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 139.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

