Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $571.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.50.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

