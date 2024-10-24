Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $571.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

