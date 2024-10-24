Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $33.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 10.1 %

LAD stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.