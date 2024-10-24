Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 479 ($6.22), with a volume of 259275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479 ($6.22).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.79) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.74) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
